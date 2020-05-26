AppHealthCare Reports First Death Related to COVID-19 in Ashe County on May 25th

Published Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 4:04 pm

AppHealthCare is reporting the first COVID-19 associated death in Ashe County.

The individual died on May 25th from complications associated with the virus. The patient was in their 70s and had underlying medical conditions. To protect the family’s privacy, no further information will be released about this individual.

“We extend our deepest condolences, prayers, and sympathies to the family during this difficult time. Each life in our community is so valuable and we share in sadness about this loss,” stated Jennifer Greene, Health Director, AppHealthCare.

We continue to encourage the community to take preventive measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community.