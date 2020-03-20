AppHealthCare Releases Information That There Has Been 5 COVID-19 Test Administered Today for Watauga; 60 To Date from Outside Agencies

Published Friday, March 20, 2020 at 5:03 pm

The number of COVID-19 tests administered by AppHealthCare for today, March 20th, is 5 for Watauga. The number collected to date by AppHealthCare is 58. The number reported to AppHealthCare from outside agencies to date is 60 for Watauga. This information will be shared daily, Monday through Friday, by 5pm each day. As a reminder, a positive case count will be updated on our website (www.AppHealthCare.com) and the public will be notified. This information comes from Melissa Bracey, Director of Communications & Compliance, AppHealthCare, Appalachian District Health Department.