AppHealthCare Has Confirmed Three New Cases of COVID-19 Among Subcontractors Working on App State Campus

Published Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 4:19 pm

AppHealthCare has confirmed three cases of COVID-19 among subcontractors working on Appalachian State University’s campus. Two individuals are Watauga County residents whose last days on campus were May 16 and May 22, respectively. The other individual, whose last day on campus was May 20, is not a resident of Watauga County.

These individuals have fully cooperated with isolation instructions and are recovering at home. Public health staff have identified close contacts, and they are in quarantine and will be provided access to testing during their quarantine period.

The total confirmed case count for Watauga residents is 14 with 5 individuals who have active cases that are in isolation and 18 others who are in quarantine due to risk of exposure. Additional data can be found on the AppHealthCare website dashboard. It will be updated regularly.

“We continue to work diligently to protect our community and quickly adapt as we respond to this rapidly evolving situation. We appreciate the community’s effort in doing their part in slowing the spread of COVID-19. We know this remains a stressful and anxious time for each of us and appreciate each person’s sacrifice and willingness to take action as we respond to this challenge. This virus will be with us for a while, so I encourage everyone to take action to slow the spread. Please, show your care for others by practicing the 3Ws: wear a cloth face covering, wait 6 feet from others and wash your hands frequently or use hand sanitizer,” stated Jennifer Greene, Health Director, AppHealthCare.

Additionally, AppHealthCare and App State are partnering together with all construction contractors working at the university to conduct broader testing at worksites, including those that have not experienced a positive case to date.

App State will continue to keep the university community informed about verified, positive cases that impact university students, faculty and staff. The latest updates regarding App State’s response to COVID-19 may be found at appstate.edu/coronavirus.

The university is working with AppHealthCare to implement some key operational measures:

The university is implementing enhanced precautionary measures with employees who are on campus as well as with subcontracted workers, which include wearing face coverings, maintaining appropriate physical distance and reviewing North Carolina Governor’s Executive Orders 131 and 135, which require all individuals to wear face coverings when they cannot maintain six feet of distance in public areas or work centers.

We continue to hear of self-reported cases that are not being tested by AppHealthCare or App State. As we learn of these cases, we are coordinating with local public health agencies to the greatest extent possible, in consultation with the North Carolina Division of Public Health Communicable Disease team. AppHealthCare continues to be a valuable university partner, helping verify tests that may have been performed in other counties.

App State and AppHealthCare will work together to continue monitoring COVID-19 at the university and in our community and to keep the public informed.

COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) Signs & Symptoms

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure. According to the CDC, people with COVID-19 have had a wide range of reported symptoms.

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Testing You should be tested if: You believe you have symptoms of COVID-19 If you have no symptoms and you are at higher risk for severe illness (you are 65 or older, you have an underlying health condition or chronic condition), or have been in close contact with someone who is known to have a positive result. If you are someone working in a frontline role or essential business where social distancing is hard to maintain If you are a first responder, law enforcement officer, fire department staff member, or healthcare staff member, please reach out if you would like to be tested If you live in or work in a facility where social distancing is hard to maintain, like congregate living, healthcare facilities or home care For testing, call your healthcare provider or AppHealthCare. Please do not just show up to a healthcare provider without calling first. This will help your provider prepare should you need to be tested and lessen the potential exposure to others.


