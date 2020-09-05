AppHealthCare COVID-19 Situation Updates for Watauga County

This document is intended to provide a regular update on the local response to COVID-19 in our communities and timely, trended data related to COVID-19. This report will be published on Fridays.

Situation Update

Watauga County continues to see an increase in new cases. Even though we continue to not see a large spike in cases, the number of newly identified and active cases remains higher than what we want to see. Our case trends have continued to increase with the largest percentage of cases in the 18-24 old age group. We are continuing to see the same trend with cases mostly exposed due to close contact with others through living or working closely with others or attending social gatherings.

“As we move into Phase 2.5 and additional restrictions are eased, we continue to encourage everyone to practice the 3Ws, avoid large gatherings and maintain good hygiene practices. Wear a cloth face covering over your nose and mouth anytime you will be around others who are not in your household or living space, wash your hands regularly or use hand sanitizer and wait at least 6 feet from others. This virus is highly contagious and sometimes people can spread the virus without realizing it because they have mild or no symptoms at all. These actions help protect everyone in our community and helps make sure we have the healthcare system capacity that we all depend on,” stated Jennifer Greene, Health Director, AppHealthCare.

Key Points