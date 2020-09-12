AppHealthCare COVID-19 Situation Update for Watauga County September 11, 2020

This document is intended to provide a regular update on the local response to COVID-19 in our communities and timely, trended data related to COVID-19. This report will be published on Fridays.

Situation Update

Watauga County continues to see an increase in new cases. Also, the number of active positive cases for the week of August 30-September 5 was the largest in recent weeks (graphs below). These increases mean we must continue doing the things we know slow the spread of this virus. We want to avoid a spike in cases so we don’t overwhelm our healthcare system.

Our case trends have continued to increase with the largest percentage of cases in the 18-24 old age group. We are continuing to see the same trend with cases mostly exposed due to close contact with others through living or working closely with others or attending social gatherings.

“We are closely monitoring the increases in case trends for Watauga County and urge everyone to practice the 3Ws, avoid large gatherings and maintain good hygiene practices. Wear a cloth face covering over your nose and mouth anytime you will be around others who are not in your household or living space, wash your hands regularly or use hand sanitizer and wait at least 6 feet from others. These are the tools we have right now to control the spread of this virus and make sure we have the healthcare system capacity that we all depend on,” stated Jennifer Greene, Health Director, AppHealthCare.

Key Points