AppHealthCare COVID-19 Situation Update for Watauga County November 20, 2020

For the week of November 8-14 (graphs below), we saw an increase in trends for active cases and those who are in quarantine. We have also seen another increase this week in the number of people hospitalized locally for COVID-19. Our case trends have continued to increase with the largest percentage of cases in the 18-24 old age group.

With the Thanksgiving Holiday next week, we encourage everyone to be mindful of the fact that this virus is still with us and there are actions we can all take to avoid and lessen our exposure and a potential spike that could overwhelm our healthcare system. If you will be hosting or attending an event, NC DHHS has compiled some tips for gathering safely and some guidance for private social gatherings .

Some of those tips include: