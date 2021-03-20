AppHealthCare COVID-19 Situation Update for Watauga County March 19th; 3063 People Now Eligible to Receive Vaccines in Groups 1, 2, 3 and 4

“We are all ready to move on from COVID, and to do more of what we have missed this past year, and the best way to help us do that is for us to be vaccinated and hold on to the prevention measures we’ve been practicing. I got my vaccine and am encouraging those I care about to be vaccinated. I’m ready to see family members I’ve really missed this past year. I know people may have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine and we want you to have answers. Please, take time to educate yourself by asking your healthcare provider, or going to reputable places online like CDC or NC DHHS, or call our AppHealthCare call center to get factual information because there is a lot of information out there that just is not true,” stated Jennifer Greene, Health Director, AppHealthCare.

Our vaccine allocation for the week of March 22nd will include 600 first doses and 600 second doses. People Eligible for Vaccine This is an approximate number of those who are eligible to receive vaccines in Groups 1, 2, 3 and 4. These are individuals who remain on our interest form list and who we have not yet reached out to schedule an appointment. For Groups 3 and 4, we are using both our interest form list and coordinating with employers directly to schedule appointments, therefore this number does not represent all frontline workers eligible for vaccines in each county. The vaccine will be offered free of charge to everyone whether or not you have health insurance. We continue case investigation and contact tracing efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19. If you receive a call from a member of our case investigation or contact tracing team, we urge you to cooperate and provide information that will help us conduct response efforts. It is a key tool in slowing the spread of this virus. Free COVID-19 Testing at AppHealthCare by Appointment. We offer testing on Monday and Thursday each week unless otherwise noted. Testing is also offered by appointment at Appalachian Regional Healthcare System, High Country Community Health Watauga Medical, and other local healthcare providers may offer testing as well.