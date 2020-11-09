AppHealthCare COVID-19 Situation Update for Watauga County for the Week of October 25-31

This document is intended to provide a regular update on the local response to COVID-19 in our communities and timely, trended data related to COVID-19. This report will be published on Fridays.

Situation Update

For the week of October 25-31 (graphs below) and looking over the past few weeks, we have continued to see a decrease in trends for active cases and those who are in quarantine. However, we have seen an increase this week in the number of people hospitalized locally for COVID-19. Given the spike in cases we experienced a few weeks ago, we urge everyone to not let up on the actions we can take to continue to slow the spread in our community. These metrics are fragile and we must keep up the work to ensure they continue to go in the right direction. Our case trends have continued to increase with the largest percentage of cases in the 18-24 old age group. However, the trend of new cases among this age group has declined.

The same trend continues with most cases exposed due to close contact with others through living or working closely with others or attending social gatherings. Small gatherings with people outside of immediate household members has contributed to additional exposures. As we get closer to the Thanksgiving and Holiday season, we encourage everyone to be mindful of the fact that this virus is still with us and there are actions we can all take to avoid and lessen our exposure and a potential spike that could overwhelm our healthcare system. If you will be hosting or attending an event, NC DHHS has compiled some tips for gathering safely and some guidance for private social gatherings .

Some of those tips include: