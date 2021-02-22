AppHealthCare COVID-19 Situation Update for Watauga County February 19, 2021

Education and Childcare Eligible for Vaccine Beginning February 24th

Beginning February 24th, education and childcare staff (Pre-K through 12th grade) will be eligible for vaccine. Our vaccine allocation, in addition to the county’s allocation to other vaccinating providers overall increased, so collectively, we will have 1,000 doses for administration, up from 500. This increase from our previous allocations, plus the allocation from the event we applied for, and the partnerships with other vaccinating providers like Appalachian Regional Healthcare System, Boone Drug, and High Country Community Health will allow capacity for Watauga County Schools employees to be vaccinated. Additionally, we plan to include preK-12 teachers and staff from other schools as well as childcare providers. If there is someone who is eligible in Group 1 or 2 and still wants a vaccine, please complete our interest form online and we will reach out to schedule their appointment.