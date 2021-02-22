AppHealthCare COVID-19 Situation Update for Watauga County February 19, 2021

This document is intended to provide a regular update on the local response to COVID-19 in our communities and timely, trended data related to COVID-19. This report will be published on Fridays.
“This week we have experienced delays in our vaccine shipments due to weather and shipping delays out of our control. Unfortunately, this has forced us to reschedule appointments, and we apologize for this inconvenience as we know so many are eager to receive their vaccine. We will now administer doses allocated for this week and next week’s allocation amounts by March 1st. We will continue to work diligently and efficiently to get shots in arms. We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding,” stated Jennifer Greene, Health Director, AppHealthCare.
Our next allocation of vaccine will include 600 first doses of Moderna. Our next allocation will not include a second dose shipment.
What phase are we in for Watauga County?
Group 1 and Group 2 are eligible for vaccine now. This includes health care workers with in- person patient contact, long-term care staff and residents—people in skilled nursing facilities, adult care homes, continuing care retirement communities and anyone 65 years or older, regardless of health status or living situation.
Education and Childcare Eligible for Vaccine Beginning February 24th
Beginning February 24th, education and childcare staff (Pre-K through 12th grade) will be eligible for vaccine. Our vaccine allocation, in addition to the county’s allocation to other vaccinating providers overall increased, so collectively, we will have 1,000 doses for administration, up from 500. This increase from our previous allocations, plus the allocation from the event we applied for, and the partnerships with other vaccinating providers like Appalachian Regional Healthcare System, Boone Drug, and High Country Community Health will allow capacity for Watauga County Schools employees to be vaccinated. Additionally, we plan to include preK-12 teachers and staff from other schools as well as childcare providers. If there is someone who is eligible in Group 1 or 2 and still wants a vaccine, please complete our interest form online and we will reach out to schedule their appointment.