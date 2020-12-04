AppHealthCare COVID-19 Situation Update for Watauga County December 4, 2020

For the week of November 22-28 (graphs below), there was a small decrease in active cases and those who are in quarantine. When looking at the trended data, cases have remained steady over the past three weeks. There was an increase in testing for the county the week of November 15-21 which likely represents individuals seeking testing before the Thanksgiving Holiday.

Hospitalizations are Increasing

This trend is concerning and this week we have seen the highest numbers of individuals being hospitalized due to COVID-19. Watauga Medical Center is preparing to open a third COVID-19 unit to respond to the increased need. We want to monitor this data point very closely because it is important we have hospital capacity for those who may need hospital care for things like a heart attack, stroke, car accident, etc.

NC DHHS County Alert System Notes Significant Community Spread for Watauga County

Watauga County is YELLOW which notes significant community spread. This system outlines actions we can take to lessen the impact and spread in our community. You can read more about the County Alert System on NC DHHS’s website.