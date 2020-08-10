AppHealthCare COVID-19 Situation Update for Watauga County August 6th, 2020

Situation Update for July 26 through August 1, 2020

Cases are continuing to increase for Watauga County and we are not yet seeing a downward trend. Of the newly identified cases for this week, we are continuing to see the same trend with cases exposed due to close contact with others through living or working closely with others or attending social gatherings. Also, we are continuing to see community transmission which means exposure is occurring locally and there is not always an identified source of exposure for the cases.

“We are concerned about increased community transmission with more cases reported. We urge continued vigilance in practicing the 3W’s by wearing a face covering, waiting six feet apart, and washing hands frequently. We all want to return to a level of normalcy but this virus is still very much with us so we need to do all we can to protect ourselves and our community,” stated Jennifer Greene, Health Director, AppHealthCare.

Key points from this week: