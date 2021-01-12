AppHealthCare and Boone Drug Partner for COVID-19 Vaccine Administration Beginning this Week

AppHealthCare is proud to announce the partnership with Boone Drugs, Inc. to help administer COVID-19 vaccines for pre-scheduled appointments this week. Through this partnership, AppHealthCare has utilized the individuals eligible that are 75 years or older to assign their appointment to one of three Boone Drug locations: Boone Drug at New Market, Boone Drug at Deerfield, and the Horn in the West site to receive their vaccine at their appointment time. We are reaching out to individuals directly to confirm their appointment time and location.

“We are so excited about this partnership to expand our ability to get more people vaccinated. These AppHealthCare clinics hosted by Boone Drugs are one way we are collaborating with the community to be able to move our vaccine supplies as efficiently as possible. We are grateful to Boone Drugs for their leadership and engagement to meet this important community need,” said Jennifer Greene, Health Director.

The clinics will be satellite locations of AppHealthCare vaccine clinics and will utilize supplies garnered by AppHealthCare.

“Boone Drug is humbled by the opportunity to partner with an organization pivotal to the wellbeing of our community as AppHealthCare. The COVID vaccine will provide an opportunity to save lives as well as help us find comfort in returning to the social bonding we sorely miss. While many of the events and emotions of 2020 we wish to leave behind, there are some we hope to continue; such as the ability for people to work together for the good of all. It is this type of work we are excited to foster with our collaborative partnership with AppHealthCare. It is our goal to continue this type of relationship with the entire community for decades to come,” stated Corey Furman, President of Boone Drugs, Inc.

Individuals can go today to the COVID-19 vaccine interest form to sign up for more information about an appointment as the vaccine phases progress. As supplies become available and a new phase is launched, AppHealthCare will reach out to schedule more people for their shot. Everyone will have an opportunity to get their shot.

