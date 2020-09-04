AppFamily Medicine to Offer Extended Hours, Same-Day Appointments, and Walk-in Clinic

AppFamily Medicine in Boone will offer extended hours, same-day appointments, and a Saturday walk-in clinic beginning September 14.

Monday-Friday, same-day appointments will be available 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. for new and established patients, and walk-ins are welcome 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Regular appointments are also available for family medicine, pediatric and adolescent care, chronic disease management, behavioral health, women’s health, and more.

On Saturdays, the walk-in clinic will operate 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

When it opened in November, 2019, AppFamily Medicine significantly increased access to primary care in the High Country. The intent of the practice was – and still is – to embody the concept of family medicine with the local community and truly become a “health and wellness home” for patients.

“Expanding the hours and services at AppFamily Medicine makes sense because it brings us closer to our purpose of being a full-service healthcare home for the entire family. With additional providers and extended hours, High Country families will be able to access the care they need when they need it,” said Dr. Molly Benedum, AppFamily physician and director of MAHEC Rural Family Medicine Residency Program.