AppFamily Medicine to Offer Extended Hours, Same-Day Appointments, and Walk-in Clinic

Published Friday, September 4, 2020 at 9:25 am

[left to right]: Dr. David Brendle, Dr. Charlie Baker, Dr. Kyle Wilson, Dr. Molly Benedum, and Dr. Chris McCracken

 AppFamily Medicine in Boone will offer extended hours, same-day appointments, and a Saturday walk-in clinic beginning September 14.
 
Monday-Friday, same-day appointments will be available 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. for new and established patients, and walk-ins are welcome 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Regular appointments are also available for family medicine, pediatric and adolescent care, chronic disease management, behavioral health, women’s health, and more.
 
On Saturdays, the walk-in clinic will operate 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
 
When it opened in November, 2019, AppFamily Medicine significantly increased access to primary care in the High Country. The intent of the practice was – and still is – to embody the concept of family medicine with the local community and truly become a “health and wellness home” for patients.
 
“Expanding the hours and services at AppFamily Medicine makes sense because it brings us closer to our purpose of being a full-service healthcare home for the entire family. With additional providers and extended hours, High Country families will be able to access the care they need when they need it,” said Dr. Molly Benedum, AppFamily physician and director of MAHEC Rural Family Medicine Residency Program.
 
The MAHEC Boone Rural Family Medicine Residency Program, which makes its home at Watauga Medical Center and AppFamily Medicine, recently welcomed four new doctors – its first group of residents. Acute care providers Laura Zimmerman, MD, and Gray Lackey, PA, will also be joining AppFamily, bringing the total number of providers and residents to twelve.
 
If experiencing the following conditions or symptoms, call (828) 386-2222 to make a same-day appointment, or come during walk-in hours to 148 Hwy 105 Extension, Suite 102 in Boone.
 
• Allergic Reactions
• Burns
• CDL Physicals
• Head Injuries
• Insect Bites
• Fever
• Flu
• Lacerations
• Muscle Injuries & Sprains
• Splinters & Other Foreign Objects
• TB testing
• Worker’s Comp
• Other non-life-threatening acute symptoms
 
Call 911 or go to your closest Emergency Room if you have a potentially life-threatening illness or injury, such as heart attack, stroke, or traumatic injury.
 
With the expansion of AppFamily Medicine’s same-day and walk-in care, AppUrgent Care Center in Boone will close on September 13th. The services offered at AppUrgent Care will then be available at AppFamily Medicine, with the exception of x-ray.
 
“We are excited to expand AppFamily Medicine to include services historically provided by AppUrgent Care. By transitioning these services to AppFamily Medicine, patients will have a comprehensive and seamless experience between urgent and primary care, and access to twelve providers with experience in pediatrics, women’s health, behavioral health, and more,” said Benedum.
 
For more information about AppFamily Medicine, visit apprhs.org/appfamily or call (828) 386-2222.
 
Same-Day Appointment and Walk-in Clinic Providers

Amanda Blaylock, PA-C

Laura Zimmerman, MD

Gray Lackey, PA-C

 

 
