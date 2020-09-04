AppFamily Medicine to Offer Extended Hours, Same-Day Appointments, and Walk-in Clinic

If experiencing the following conditions or symptoms, call (828) 386-2222 to make a same-day appointment, or come during walk-in hours to 148 Hwy 105 Extension, Suite 102 in Boone.
• Allergic Reactions
• Burns
• CDL Physicals
• Head Injuries
• Insect Bites
• Fever
• Flu
• Lacerations
• Muscle Injuries & Sprains
• Splinters & Other Foreign Objects
• TB testing
• Worker’s Comp
• Other non-life-threatening acute symptoms
Call 911 or go to your closest Emergency Room if you have a potentially life-threatening illness or injury, such as heart attack, stroke, or traumatic injury.
With the expansion of AppFamily Medicine’s same-day and walk-in care, AppUrgent Care Center in Boone will close on September 13th. The services offered at AppUrgent Care will then be available at AppFamily Medicine, with the exception of x-ray.
“We are excited to expand AppFamily Medicine to include services historically provided by AppUrgent Care. By transitioning these services to AppFamily Medicine, patients will have a comprehensive and seamless experience between urgent and primary care, and access to twelve providers with experience in pediatrics, women’s health, behavioral health, and more,” said Benedum.