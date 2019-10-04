Appalachian Theatre Sets Opening Date and Schedule of Events; Eight Year, $10 Million Effort Comes to Fruition with Opening on October 14

Also free of charge is a performance by the popular U.S. Army Jazz Ambassadors, a 19- piece ensemble that is the official touring band of the United States Army. They will perform a Big Band concert for the general public on Thursday, October 17.

Additional programming will be announced at least twice each month and will include both community-based events and outside rentals, such as the Appalachian Opera Theatre performing “Die Fledermaus” on November 8 and 10, and the Carolina Snowbelles on December 13 and 14. Kratt said members of the theatre’s e-mailing list will be the first persons notified once programs are announced and go on sale.

Tickets to the general public for the first month’s events are only available online at www.apptheatre.org beginning Monday, October 7. For information about phone ticket orders and in person sales, call (828) 865-3000. Note that the theatre’s onsite box office hours are from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays and one hour prior to each curtain. The Appalachian Theatre is located at 559 West King Street in uptown Boone, NC next to the Boone Town Hall.

Kratt said that “visitors to the theatre will see many of the Art Deco features from the 1938 design replicated in all their glory, including the historic façade and original marquee, the signature striping on the vaulted ceiling in the audience chamber, the side panels on the interior walls, the end plates on each row of seats, the pattern of the carpeting, the metallic ceiling tiles in the lobby, etc.”

In addition, Kratt noted that four of the six wall Art Deco lighting sconces from the 1950 post-fire renovation have been located, carefully-restored, and installed in their original locations. The theatre is asking for assistance from the general public to find the remaining two sconces.

The expanded lobby now includes areas that were formerly occupied by the Appalachian Soda Shop, the Dacus Radio Shop, and Lillian Mae Beauty Shop. These spaces have been combined and repurposed with audience comfort in mind to include new, larger restroom facilities, multiple concession stands, convenient elevator access, and a box office and patron services area.

A spacious, 1700 square foot community room has been added to the theatre in the area above the lobby which once housed several doctor’s offices, exam rooms, and a rental apartment. Kratt says the demand for this space is high as it can accommodate receptions, smaller performing arts events, film screenings, and lectures, meetings for groups of 150 or more, and sit down dinners for approximately 90 guests. It can be accessed separately from the main theatre, providing for concurrent events where practicable.