Appalachian Theatre Receives Major Challenge Grant: $100,000 Gift Provides One-to-One Match for New Contributions

Published Monday, December 21, 2020 at 10:22 am

“Santa came early this year to the Appalachian Theatre,” said John Cooper, past chair of the board of trustees and head of the historic landmark’s resource development committee. He was referring to a surprise $100,000 challenge gift made to the theatre by an anonymous donor that provides a one-to-one match for any new contributions received between now and January 31, 2021.

“Most of our generous donors make their year-end contributions in the last weeks of December,” Cooper said, “and this unexpected gift provides an incentive to dig a little deeper in their philanthropy knowing that any and all new gifts will be matched dollar- for-dollar.” He hopes that this challenge will also incentivize first-time contributors who may be considering their initial donation to the theatre.

The theatre’s Executive Director, Laura Kratt, was thrilled to receive news of the challenge grant, and said that, “Any gift that is not part of an existing commitment will help the theatre make the most of this unprecedented opportunity. It could be through an annual membership, participation in our ‘Take-A-Seat’ campaign, a new pledge to our capital campaign, or a simple year-end philanthropic contribution. If you’ve ever thought, ‘I’d like to do more to help the Appalachian,’ now is the time. This is a great chance for you to make a powerful impact, knowing that the first $100,000 received will be doubled.”

Opening in 1938 as the region’s premiere movie house with a vaudeville stage, the theatre thrived for seven decades before closing in 2007. It sat empty until October 14, 2019, when the Appalachian Theatre re-opened its doors after a $10 million renovation that brought the distinctive Art Deco details back to this historic theatre and created a new 629-seat, state-of-the-art, acoustically pristine venue for live concerts, films, plays, and dance performances. The historic Appalachian Theatre has entertained regional audiences in the heart of downtown Boone, North Carolina for 82 years.

For more information about the challenge grant, the matching gift program, or other giving opportunities, please visit the theatre’s website is www.apptheatre.org.