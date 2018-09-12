Appalachian Theatre Begins Crowdfunding Campaign to Complete Lobby Restoration

Published Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at 4:18 pm

Photo by Leslie Restivo

The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country, the region’s only Art Deco movie theatre, is in the final phase of its renovation. The theatre’s mission is to create a home for the performing arts, for both national and local artists and a multi-purpose stage for live concerts, plays, films, lectures and community events. An expansive, new community room on the second floor of the building will also be used to host meetings, receptions, and conferences.

Facade renovations were completed in 2017 and the theatre is slated to open in the fall of 2019. There is, however, one more special project that needs to be completed.

When it opened in 1938, a stunning terrazzo floor in the lobby and dramatic deco carpets welcomed visitors to the Appalachian Theatre. The goal is to bring back that artistry and craftsmanship to this historic theater, the primary hub for entertainment in the region since its opening, where Doc Watson performed as a young man, and movies played until a changing economy lead to its closing in 2007.

Appalachian Theatre has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise $24,900 to help recreate the bold and sleek interior lobby design of the 1930s.

You can play a leading role in making this happen. To make a donation visit: https://www.gofundme.com/HelpAppTheatre

For more information, follow the Appalachian Theatre on Facebook and visit apptheatre.org to receive updates.

The old proscenium and stage is being replaced with a new proscenium that will be built to incorporate sound and lighting positions in mind. The depth of the stage will be increased by 7 feet; an orchestra pit will be built in front of the stage.

The western wall of the theatre being cut prior to its demolition. This is where the stage left addition of the stage will be built. The existing wall must be removed to extend the stage into the addition.

The 1938 projection booth way up in the balcony being demolished.

John Cooper, owner of Mast General Store and chair of the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country’s board of trustees, gets the word out on our crowdfunding campaign.

The cast of In/Visible Theatre’s production of Measure for Measure say “HELP US SAVE THE DRAMA!”

