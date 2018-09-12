Appalachian Theatre Begins Crowdfunding Campaign to Complete Lobby Restoration

Published Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at 4:18 pm

The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country, the region’s only Art Deco movie theatre, is in the final phase of its renovation. The theatre’s mission is to create a home for the performing arts, for both national and local artists and a multi-purpose stage for live concerts, plays, films, lectures and community events. An expansive, new community room on the second floor of the building will also be used to host meetings, receptions, and conferences.

Facade renovations were completed in 2017 and the theatre is slated to open in the fall of 2019. There is, however, one more special project that needs to be completed.

When it opened in 1938, a stunning terrazzo floor in the lobby and dramatic deco carpets welcomed visitors to the Appalachian Theatre. The goal is to bring back that artistry and craftsmanship to this historic theater, the primary hub for entertainment in the region since its opening, where Doc Watson performed as a young man, and movies played until a changing economy lead to its closing in 2007.

Appalachian Theatre has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise $24,900 to help recreate the bold and sleek interior lobby design of the 1930s.

You can play a leading role in making this happen. To make a donation visit: https://www.gofundme.com/HelpAppTheatre

For more information, follow the Appalachian Theatre on Facebook and visit apptheatre.org to receive updates.

