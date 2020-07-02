Appalachian Summer Festival 2020 Virtual Events Underway with a Jam-Packed July Schedule

Published Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 2:18 pm

Appalachian Summer Festival 2020 has started its month-long list of virtual events to give folks some entertainment throughout the summer during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The online festival features numerous live-streamed and specially pre-recorded concerts, live chats with artists, film screenings, and virtual tours.

All events are free and will be streamed via the website as well as the festival’s YouTube and Facebook channels. Film screenings require pre-registration, as registration capacity is limited. Some events will be archived for later viewing; others are only available for the scheduled date and time. Full descriptions about each event and how to access them are available at www.appsummeronline.org.

An Appalachian Summer Festival Online 2020 Schedule of Events

SUNDAYS: Broyhill Chamber Series Sneak Peek, 2pm

Tune in to special preview performances by some of the country’s most celebrated chamber ensembles and enjoy a sample of each group’s planned appearance as part of the festival’s 2021 season.

July 5 — Tesla Quartet

July 12 — Canadian Brass

July 19 — Julian Gargiulo: Pianist with the Hair — Live from Paris

July 26 — Emerson String Quartet

MONDAYS: Behind the Scenes, 2pm

Enjoy an inside glimpse into how all things performing and visual arts come together during a time when staff, artists and audiences are forced to be apart.

July 6 — Behind the Scenes at the Schaefer Center

July 12 — Behind the Scenes at the Turchin Center for Visual Arts

July 19 — #TCVAatHome: Student Artist Feature, Brooke Drury

July 26 — #TCVAatHome: Student Artist Feature, Hannah Hagler

TUESDAYS: Weicholz Global Film Series, 7pm

Don’t miss four award-winning and critically acclaimed foreign and independent films selected by Dr. John Pfeifer. Registration is required, as “seating” is limited. Link is available for 24 hours from scheduled start time.

July 7 — The Charmer

July 14 — Portrait of a Lady on Fire

July 21 — Corpus Christi

July 28 — Honeyland

WEDNESDAYS: Exhibition Showcase Series, 2pm

Take a journey through the galleries of the Turchin Center via curator-narrated videos and artist interviews that tell stories and provide insight into the compelling and diverse artwork featured in the summer exhibitions.

July 1 — A Walk with the Curator: Mary Anne Redding

July 8 — Unequal Scenes with Johnny Miller

July 15 — Matrilinear with Elizabeth M. Claffey

July 22 — Afterimage Anxiety with Joshua Rose

July 29 — Rain and the River with Jacklyn St. Aubyn

*As a special offering, tune in to WDAV Classical 89.9 with Ted Weiner at 11am every Wednesday in July to enjoy selections from Broyhill Chamber Ensemble concerts from festivals past.

THURSDAYS: Live from Rosen Concert Hall, 7pm

Join us as we feature faculty and staff of Appalachian State’s own Hayes School of Music, Appalachian Studies, and other areas across our campus and community in a series of live performances and interviews spanning a variety of musical genres.

July 2 — “A Musical Salon on a Summer’s Evening:” Eric Koontz, Juni Cho, Soo Goh & James Douthit

July 9 — “Songs for Summer:” James Stokes, Juni Cho, James Douthit & Gennard Lombardozzi

July 16 — Kraut Creek Ramblers and Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road

July 23 — “Across Seasons and Cultures:” Rite of Spring

July 30 — “What the World Needs Now:” An Evening of Love Songs with Todd Wright & Friends

FRIDAYS: Center Stage, 7pm

From orchestral, jazz, and bluegrass offerings to regional and national theatre, the stage is set for a series of livestreams, artist Q&As, and a celebration of the Bard.

July 3 — All-Star Orchestra: “The New World and Its Music”

July 10 — Shana Tucker: An Evening of ChamberSoul

July 17 — “My Life in the Theatre:” NC Black Repertory Company Artistic Director Jackie Alexander

July 24 — National Players presents As You Like It (Registration required; link is available for 48 hours from scheduled start time.)

July 31 — Greetings from Wilkesboro with The Kruger Brothers

SATURDAYS: In the Spotlight, 7pm

Indulge in an inspired artistic journey through the worlds of internationally renowned dance, a Tony-winning playwright and award-winning sculptors, culminating with a special season announcement.

July 11 — Parsons Dance: “Caught at Home”

July 18 — Introducing Sarah Jones and friends* (who live in her head)

July 25 — Rosen Sculpture Walk with the Juror: Virtual Tour

August 1 — An Appalachian Summer Festival 2021 Season Announcement

Questions about An Appalachian Summer Festival 2020

Visit www.appsummer.org or call the box office staff at 800-841-2787.

Please note the amended box office hours for June and July:

June 30-July 31

Monday & Wednesday 9am-4pm

Tuesday, Thursday & Friday 9am-8pm

Saturday 5-8pm

Sunday Noon-3pm