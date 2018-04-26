Appalachian State University’s Department of Applied Design hosts ‘Showcase 2018’ on April 28

Published Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 11:57 am

The Department of Applied Design’s Apparel Design and Merchandising program will present “Showcase 2018” at Holmes Convocation Center at 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 28. This runway-style fashion show, featuring apparel collections designed by Appalachian State University students and faculty, is open to the public.

Dr. Anthony Wilson, assistant professor in the Apparel Design and Merchandising program, teaches the Apparel Design Studio IV course where seniors design apparel collections for the main portion of the runway show. He looks forward to the event as an annual celebration of diverse student work, demonstrating skills in the development, design, production and presentation of a cohesive apparel collection.

“This year’s Showcase is set to be the best we’ve ever had.” he shared. “The students have really put forth great efforts to increase the quality of their collections while simultaneously pushing the boundaries of their creativity.”

The twenty-seven students in the Apparel Design and Merchandising program are excited to display who they have become as designers throughout their time at Appalachian.

Senior Katelyn Shumate of Statesville, North Carolina, will present her collection inspired by the Elizabethan period of 1558-1603. “I am influenced by the way history is told through art and how it can be interpreted and seen in our modern world as well as the future,” Shumate said.

Kat Sizemore, another senior from Mocksville, North Carolina, said she’s most excited to see her models walk down the runway. “From paper, to prototype, to final fabric, it is easy to get caught up in the difficulties of designing. But understanding that with dedication and hard work, the small ideas in your head are actually possible is amazing!”

While enrolled in the Apparel Design and Merchandising program, students acquire the skills necessary for the process of apparel product development from concept to consumer, including design, production, distribution, marketing and merchandising.

Holly Nicholson of Lexington, North Carolina, has acquired many of those skills during her time in the program. She said, “The most challenging part when preparing for showcase is taking the designs you have created a and turning a two-dimensional image into a three-dimensional, functioning garment. Being able to pattern and fit your designs is a learning process, something I will be able to take to my future career.”

“Showcase 2018” tickets can be purchased at the Holmes Center box office or via theholmescenter.appstate.edu and are $12 for students, $20 for the general public and $50 for VIP seating next to the runway. To learn more, visit facebook.com/admshowcase2018.

About the Department of Applied Design

One of seven departments housed in the College of Fine and Applied Arts, the Department Applied Design at Appalachian State University fosters excellence in design education, design research and professional placement. The department balances theoretical and pragmatic approaches while exploring an awareness of impact through design decisions on the global community. Faculty focus on a holistic approach to creative problem-solving by integrating sustainability and ethical responsibility in teaching and practice. The department offers bachelor’s degrees in apparel design and merchandising, industrial design and interior design.

About Appalachian State University

Appalachian State University, in North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Mountains, prepares students to lead purposeful lives as global citizens who understand and engage their responsibilities in creating a sustainable future for all. The transformational Appalachian experience promotes a spirit of inclusion that brings people together in inspiring ways to acquire and create knowledge, to grow holistically, to act with passion and determination, and embrace diversity and difference. As one of 17 campuses in the University of North Carolina system, Appalachian enrolls about 18,000 students, has a low student-to-faculty ratio and offers more than 150 undergraduate and graduate majors.

