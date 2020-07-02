Appalachian State University to Rename Hoey and Lovill Residence Halls

Published Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11:25 am

Two student residence halls on campus will have new names before the fall semester starts, according to Appalachian State University Chancellor Dr. Sheri Everts.

The news was first shared with Appalachian’s Board of Trustees on Friday.

Statement from Chancellor Everts:

“One important change that will be in place before classes begin in August will be new names on our residence halls. Appalachian’s faculty, staff and students have worked diligently to research, assess and make recommendations regarding iconography on our campus. We recognize the names of our buildings are a reflection of Appalachian’s values and priorities. We are re-naming Lovill and Hoey halls so they may echo our commitment to creating an environment that is welcoming, safe and respectful to our Mountaineers and to all those who visit our campus. Additionally, because many of our students choose Appalachian, in part, because of our stunning location, we welcome the opportunity for our students to build a stronger connection with the local geography, geology and biology.

Chief Diversity Officer Dr. Willie Fleming champions this work taking place across our campus, though we know the work belongs to all of us. Last week, he began sharing regular updates broadly with campus. These updates, as well as the significant milestones we have achieved in recent years, resources, support services, and important information about initiatives and programming, are all available at diversity.appstate.edu.”