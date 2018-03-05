Appalachian State University students and faculty on Spring Break through March 11

Published Monday, March 5, 2018 at 9:31 am

By Nathan Ham

If you noticed less traffic in Boone on Monday morning, it might have been because the students and faculty at Appalachian State University are enjoying their spring break.

Campus will be a lot emptier this week with no classes in session. Classes will resume on Monday, March 12.

The 2018 spring semester will continue through the final day of classes on May 2. The final exam period starts on May 4 and ends on May 10. Commencement ceremonies will take place May 11-13 and final grades are due on May 14.

For those taking summer classes at App State, the first summer session will begin on May 29 and last through June 29. The second summer session fires up on July 5 and will wrap up on Aug. 3.

The 2018 fall semester will begin on Aug. 21.

