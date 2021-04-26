Appalachian State to Hold Community COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic on April 29

Published Monday, April 26, 2021 at 3:34 pm

Appalachian State University will hold a community COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday, April 29, from 9 a.m.–noon.

The clinic will administer the Moderna vaccine, which is approved for adults ages 18 and older.

Walk-ins are welcome, although appointments are recommended for little/no wait times. Register for an appointment time at appstate.edu/coronavirus/vaccine/. Call 828-262-6578 or email [email protected] if you have questions or need assistance.

App State’s community vaccine clinics are held at the Holmes Convocation Center and are open to anyone in North Carolina ages 18 and older.

There is no charge for the vaccine, nor do you need to provide any insurance information or show identification.

Please remember to wear a face covering and short sleeves or clothing with easy access to your upper arm.

Visit the vaccine page of App State’s coronavirus website to register for an upcoming App State vaccine clinic and for additional information.