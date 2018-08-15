Appalachian State Students Set to Return to Campus Life This Weekend

Published Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at 4:15 pm

By Nathan Ham

Incoming freshmen as well as the rest of the student body at Appalachian State will be returning to Boone this weekend as classes are set to begin on Tuesday, August 21.

App State has numerous events scheduled this weekend with several of them aimed at the new incoming freshman class.

As students come back to the High Country for classes, along with that will come increased traffic congestion, both in cars, on foot and on bicycles through town. Drivers should be aware of their surroundings while on the road and pedestrians should follow all crosswalk and safety rules while walking around town getting used to their new home for the next nine months of classes and college life.

Freshmen will be moving into their dorms on Friday and will be welcomed with plenty of events on campus this weekend, including the club expo on Sunday that shows the hundreds of things that App State has to offer for students to become involved in. There will also be events at the Holmes Convocation Center, a food truck event at the Duck Pond and a party in Plemmons Student Union on Saturday.

Freshmen and transfer students can start moving into their dorms as early as 9 a.m. on Friday morning and continue through the afternoon. Returning students can begin moving into their rooms at 9 a.m. on Saturday and at any time through 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

The annual Black and Gold Convocation will take place at 10 a.m. on Monday at the Holmes Convocation Center.

A complete list of all of the events associated with students moving in this weekend and the first week of class can be found here.

