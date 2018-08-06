Appalachian State Student and Former Marine Wes Luther Will Challenge for 45th District Senate Seat

Published Monday, August 6, 2018 at 2:03 pm

By Nathan Ham

Following the surprising decision by Millers Creek resident Brandon Anderson to take his name off the ballot as the Democratic candidate for the 45th District Senate seat, Wes Luther has been tabbed as the Democratic hope to take the seat from Republican incumbent Deanna Ballard of Blowing Rock.

A committee of two Democrats from each county in the 45th District (Ashe, Alleghany, Surry, Watauga and Wilkes) nominated Luther to take on the challenge of defeating Ballard this fall.

Luther, 29, served seven years in the U.S. Marine Corps and grew up in High Point. However, Luther says his family has owned property in Watauga for many years and has always wanted to move to the High Country after serving in the armed forces.

“I see this as yet another opportunity to serve my country and the people of North Carolina,” he said.

Luther is currently majoring in Sustainable Technology at Appalachian State University and lives in Vilas.

“My priorities are public education and sustainable businesses for a clean future for North Carolina,” Luther said in a statement. “The current legislature in Raleigh has been funneling our tax dollars to private schools and encouraging industries that pollute our air and water. This is against everything North Carolinians stand for.”

Luther’s website is currently a work in progress after just recently being nominated to fill the opening on the ballot on Aug. 3. More information from the candidate will be available at www.wes4ncsenate.com.

