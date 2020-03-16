Appalachian State Residence Halls to Remain Open During Extended Spring Break

Published Monday, March 16, 2020 at 3:03 pm

By Nathan Ham

Rumors began circulating through Boone that Appalachian State University would soon be closing its on-campus student housing in an abundance of caution to prevent the COVID-19 coronavirus reaching campus. According to Megan Hayes, Appalachian State’s Associate Vice-Chancellor and Chief Communications Officer, that is not the case.

“The university is open, and residence halls are not closed. We are actively promoting social distancing, and have encouraged students to study and take classes from home,” Hayes said. “While operations are reduced over Spring Break, residence halls aren’t closed now.”

The extended Spring Break period will continue through March 23. On that date, App State will transition from in-person instruction to alternative course delivery methods. According to the university, students will be provided with further instructions by March 18 for how their classes will proceed. For students with lab classes, clinical classes and those in the music and performing arts, the faculty are developing plans for these specific learning opportunities and will provide further guidance to students. Also, students with internships should work with their internship coordinator and follow the guidance of the employers that they are working with regarding reporting to their internship or clinical.

For additional information and updates on coronavirus information provided by Appalachian State, visit their updates webpage here.

Related Articles

Comments

comments