Appalachian State Politics Club Hosting Debate Between Rep. Jonathan Jordan and Ray Russell

Published Monday, September 24, 2018 at 2:01 pm

Jonathan C. Jordan, Republican member of the North Carolina House of Representatives, representing District 93, and Democratic House of Representatives hopeful Ray Russell will discuss the issues at a debate on October 2 at 7 p.m. The Appalachian State Politics Club is sponsoring the debate, which is in room 114 of Belk Library on Appalachian State University Campus.

Incumbent Jordan is running for re-election on November 6. Jordan, who was first elected to the chamber in 2010 and has served four consecutive terms, also currently serves as Deputy Majority Whip. Russell announced his intentions to run as a Democrat in 2018 for the N.C. House District 93 seat currently held by Jordan on October 9 of last year.

Dr. William Hicks, assistant professor of political science in the Department of Government and Justice Studies at Appalachian State University, will moderate the debate. Admission is free.

If you would like more information, please contact Kara Holyfield at 336-207-9508 or holyfieldke@appstate.edu.

