Appalachian State Plans to Start Fall Semester on August 17 and End Classes Before Thanksgiving Break

Published Monday, May 25, 2020 at 4:07 pm

By Nathan Ham

In an update from Appalachian State University Chancellor Sheri Everts, the school has put together a plan that will bring students back to campus for the fall semester and have the final day of classes before Thanksgiving.

The first day of school is scheduled for August 17, but the biggest change to the calendar will be eliminating the two-day Fall Break in order to complete classes by November 24. All final exams will be held online and the final exam period remains unchanged, according to Everts.

“This plan will allow for the greatest number of our students to remain home for an extended period of time before the spring semester begins in January,” Everts said. “I would like to extend my thanks to the faculty, staff, and students who make up the Academic Calendar Committee for the work they did to recommend this change.

As of now, Everts said that the current plans are to hold an in-person graduation ceremony at December Commencement.

With the current way of life dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak, things may have to be changed depending on any increases in infections or future outbreaks as the year continues.

“We are working with state and local public health to develop and communicate clear and concise public health and safety awareness that will be visibly displayed in every build and every classroom on campus. Our decisions will be informed by CDC and public health data and guidance, as well as by state and local government decisions. We will continue engaging faculty, staff, and students in our future planning,” said Everts. “As a campus we are becoming more flexible and adaptive to an environment that is subject to rapid social, political, economic, and technological changes. We are doing so because we must – and our ability to do so makes us a stronger community.”