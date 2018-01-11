Appalachian State Announces Ticket Promotions for Upcoming Men’s and Women’s Basketball Games

Published Thursday, January 11, 2018 at 12:01 pm

Appalachian State athletics has announced special ticket promotions for the upcoming men’s and women’s basketball games on Thursday and Saturday inside the Holmes Center.

On Thursday against Georgia State, App State has partnered with the Hunger and Health Coalition to collect food items. When the gates open at 4 p.m. fans can bring any three non-perishable foods to the gates at Holmes Center. Any store-bought, non-expired goods will be accepted, but there is a special need for peanut butter, oatmeal/rolled oats, dry beans, rice, pastas, breakfast cereals, jelly, tuna, spaghetti sauce and all canned fruits and vegetables. Fans that supply three items will be given one free ticket to be used at that game. Only one ticket will be given per group.

On Saturday against Georgia Southern, Appalachian State will be celebrating Alumni Day. Any App State returning alumni can take advantage of a special deal which includes four tickets, four hot dogs and four drinks for $40. Fans can click here and use the promo code “ALUM4” to advantage of this offer. The women’s game will tip at 1 p.m. and will be followed by the men’s contest at 3:30 p.m.

Saturday’s contest is also “Black Saturday”. Both squads will be wearing their black uniforms and fans are encouraged to wear black to both games. In addition, the Startown Elementary Unicyclist Team will be performing at halftime of the men’s game on Saturday.

Tickets are still available for all remaining Appalachian State men’s and women’s home basketball games. Appalachian State basketball single game tickets can be purchased online by clicking here, by phone at (828) 262-2079 or in person at the Appalachian State athletics ticket office, located at the Holmes Center (Monday – Friday; 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.).

