Appalachian Ski Mtn. Will Have Its Earliest Opening in 25 Years This Friday, Nov. 15

Friday will mark a new date in history for Appalachian Ski Mtn. This will be the earliest opening day since the early 1990s.

“It will be a historic day, it will be the earliest we’ve opened in a quarter-century so that’s pretty cool. Conditions are going to be amazing, November cold fronts aren’t usually quite this perfect for snowmaking so we’re doing as much as we can and we should have several slopes, if not the majority of the slopes open at peak season conditions,” said Drew Stanley, the Marketing Director at Appalachian Ski Mtn.

There will be at least one and possibly two of the terrain parks open on Friday as well. Stanley said he would know more for sure about the terrain parks on Thursday.

As has become a tradition at Appalachian Ski Mtn., the first 100 guests on opening day to purchase their ticket at the cashier window will receive a free ticket for use at a later date.

The timing could not have been much better, especially with the first holiday weekend of the ski season quickly approaching.

“We’re going to be open and going strong for Thanksgiving so people can plan on having a good holiday up here,” Stanley said.

Appalachian Ski Mtn. will be operating on their regular schedule from day one, according to Stanley, meaning that there will be be skiing and snowboarding until midnight on Friday, Saturday and Holiday Nights for the weekly Midnight Blast beginning on opening day.

It’s hard to predict just what Mother Nature has in store for a given area, however, the extended weather outlook certainly looks favorable for a lot of snowmaking and good skiing weather.

“I think we’ll obviously be making snow when we can, planning on overnight tonight and possibly over the weekend, it just depends on the temperatures,” said Stanley. “The weather looks to be calm and seasonal with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s, can’t ask for much more. It’s going to be some of the best early season conditions we’ve ever seen.”

To keep an eye on their snowmaking at the slopes and the trails that will be open this weekend, visit their website at https://www.appskimtn.com/

