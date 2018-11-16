Appalachian Ski Mtn. to Open Saturday Morning With Sugar Mountain Also Ready For Weekend Skiing

Published Friday, November 16, 2018 at 3:19 pm

By Nathan Ham

Appalachian Ski Mountain is all set to officially open for the 2018-19 ski season on Saturday morning, joining Sugar Mountain who decided to open on November 11.

Appalachian will open at 9 a.m. tomorrow and the first 100 guests at the ticket window will receive a free ski ticket.

With the cold weather and wintry precipitation that rolled through the High Country this week, conditions for snowmaking have been very good and the current plan, according to Appalachian Ski Mountain, is to have six or eight slopes open this weekend. Appalachian will be open on a regular schedule, which means Midnight Blast Nights will also be in effect from opening day forward.

The tentative schedule for the 2018-19 ski season at Appalachian Ski Mountain is from November 17 through March 24.

Currently, Sugar Mountain lists five slopes and two lifts open with a base of 6 to 30 inches of man-made powder and frozen-granular surface. Snowmaking is also in progress.

Beech Mountain has also been busy making snow and will be announcing their opening date soon.

Comments

comments