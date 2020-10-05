Appalachian Ski Mtn Ski and Snowboard Season Memberships On Sale through October 15

Published Monday, October 5, 2020 at 2:28 pm

Fall is in the air at App Ski Mtn., and now is the perfect time to get your 20-21 Season Membership!

All Memberships are offered at a discounted rate if purchased by October 15. With a season membership, you can ski all winter long for the price of about 8 ski tickets. Drop in anytime, when you only have the time to ski for an hour or two, and take advantage of your chance to ski without worrying about the cost of an unused ticket. Membership benefits include free parking and a gated members’ parking area closest to the lodge.

Our 59th season is scheduled to begin Friday, November 20, with a projected closing date of Sunday, March 21, weather permitting. Night sessions are scheduled to begin opening day. We hope to begin making snow during the first good cold snap after Halloween and begin ice skating on the day before Thanksgiving.

2020-2021 Season Membership Rates

Unlimited Season Membership Before Oct 15 After Oct 15 Adult 515 545 Student 440 470 Junior (ages 6 to 12) 395 425 Senior (ages 60 and over) 395 425 Children 5 and under 10 10 Unlimited Family Membership* Before Oct 15 After Oct 15 1st and 2nd 800 830 3rd 335 365 4th and each additional 235 240 5×7 Pass** Before Oct 15 After Oct 15 Adult 440 470 Student 380 410 Junior (ages 6 to 12) 355 385 Senior (ages 60 and over) 355 385 Nights-Only Season Pass*** Before Oct 15 After Oct 15 All Ages 325 330 *Families are spouses & dependent children – ages 18 & older must present valid student ID to qualify as dependents **Good ANY night session or non-holiday weekday day session. Holidays are Nov 26 & 27, Dec 19-Jan 1, Feb 15. Includes complimentary public parking ***Good all nights including holidays. Includes complimentary public parking