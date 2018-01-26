Appalachian Seeks Community Feedback on Old Watauga High School Property

Published Friday, January 26, 2018 at 4:31 pm

Appalachian State University is gathering feedback regarding the university’s recently acquired 74-acre property on the site of the former Watauga High School. Listening sessions have been scheduled and, for those unable to attend, an online feedback form has been established.

This feedback to university leadership will help inform decisions regarding future development opportunities for this property. Proposed options for development of the new acquisition have included student residence halls, a day care facility and student recreation fields. The property’s current parking configuration accommodates 500 spaces, which could offer a short-term alleviation for limited parking available on the university’s main campus.

The old high school property is located at 400 High School Drive, just off Highway 105 South in Boone.

Appalachian welcomes feedback from all members of the community.

