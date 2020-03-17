Appalachian Regional Library Limiting Operating Hours Due to COVID-19

Published Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 10:34 am

Appalachian Regional Library, with public libraries in Ashe, Watauga, and Wilkes Counties, has reduced its hours open to the public due to the COVID 19 situation. From March 17 until at least March 30, the main libraries in Ashe, Watauga, and Wilkes counties will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The Western Watauga Branch Library in Sugar Grove will be open Monday and Wednesday from 10 am – 4 pm and Tuesday and Thursday from 10 am – 6 pm.

All programs and meetings at all library locations have been canceled for the same time period.

The due dates of materials currently checked out have been extended until April 15. During this period of time we will not be taking book donations.

Appalachian Regional Library hopes to be able to continue to provide reading material, information, and computer access to its users during these unsettled times. However, we realize that the situation is changing daily and encourage library users to check our website often to see updates about the library. The website also provides links to numerous electronic resources that can be accessed from a home computer or device.

See https://www.arlibrary.org/ for the most current information and links to digital resources.

Related Articles

Comments

comments