Appalachian Regional Library is Moving Back Into Curbside and Virtual Services Only on Jan. 13

Published Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 10:22 am

Appalachian Regional Library, with public libraries in Ashe, Watauga, and Wilkes Counties, is moving back into curbside and virtual services only. Beginning Wednesday, January 13, all our libraries will be closed to the public.

The library system has chosen this course of action due to the recent spike in positive COVID19 cases across the state and Dr. Mandy Cohen’s directive recommending that people stay at home as much as possible. Please see https://www.ncdhhs.gov/news/press-releases/ncdhhs-issues-secretarial-directive-immediate-actions-protect-north-carolinians for details. We want to keep library users and staff as safe as possible during this dangerous time.

Curbside service will be available during all open hours. You may call your local library to request particular items, put items on hold through our online catalog, or call the library to request that a staff person choose books for you. The Take & Make kits we have had available in our libraries will be available through curbside pickup as long as they last. Check with your library to discover the details of how to take advantage of curbside service.

Please check your local library websites or Facebook pages for the days and times of curbside service at your home library. You will also find links to lots of virtual materials and programs to enjoy.

https://www.arlibrary.org/ashe Ashe County Public Library

https://www.arlibrary.org/watauga Watauga County Public Library

https://www.arlibrary.org/wilkes Wilkes County Public Library & Traphill Branch Library

Find us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/Ashe-County-Public-Library-379422518832559/

https://www.facebook.com/wataugacountylibrary

https://www.facebook.com/WilkesCountyPublicLibrary

Keep an eye on the website or our Facebook pages for further updates as they become available. Remember the 3 W’s – Wear a mask, wash your hands often, and wait six feet from other people. Stay safe so you can come back to see us when all this is over!