Appalachian Regional Healthcare System will Continue to Require Masks Inside Facilities, According to Current North Carolina and CDC Guidance

Published Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 2:46 pm

On Thursday, May 13, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that fully-vaccinated people can resume most activities without wearing a mask or socially distancing, except where required by federal, state or local laws, including local business and workplace guidance. CDC guidance still requires masks in all healthcare settings to help protect yourself and those with suppressed immune systems from COVID-19.

On Friday, May 14, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper lifted all mandatory capacity requirements, distancing requirements and most mandatory masking requirements at the state level. The state continues to recommend masks in indoor settings for people who are not fully vaccinated and still requires masks in a healthcare setting.

To comply with CDC and state recommendations, Appalachian Regional Healthcare System (ARHS) will still require masking by all employees, volunteers, patients and visitors in all facilities. For the continued safety of our patients and visitors, all employees, visitors and contractors should continue to mask when in hallways, public spaces, and patient care areas.

Vaccines are readily available throughout the community. ARHS will have Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available.

Anyone is welcome to reserve an appointment at apprhs.org/vaccine or walk into one of the following clinic times. Scheduling an appointment is preferred.