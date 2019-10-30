Appalachian Regional Healthcare System to Open a New Family Practice

Published Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 4:36 pm

“Let our family take care of your family.”

Boone will soon have a new family practice in town. AppFamily Medicine, a practice of Appalachian Regional Medical Associates will open on November 4, 2019.

AppFamily Medicine will be a true “family practice” that will provide comprehensive care for all ages, from infants to adults.

AppFamily’s primary care providers will be your family’s healthcare partner. In addition to providing general care for the entire family, AppFamily Medicine will also provide treatment for a wide range of medical issues including complicated chronic disease management, acute illnesses, care of children, depression and anxiety, as well as both prenatal and routine gynecological care. Same-day acute care (sick or injured) appointments are available for established patients only.

AppFamily Medicine seeks to embody the concept of family medicine with the local community and truly become a health and wellness “home” for patients.

Providers Dr. Molly Benedum, Dr. David Brendle, Dr. Chris McCracken, Dr. Kyle Wilson, and Amanda Blaylock, PA will be available for the whole family.

AppFamily Medicine will be located at 148 Hwy. NC 105 Extension Suite 102 just beside of Appalachian Regional Internal Medicine Specialists.

To learn more about AppFamily Medicine, visit apprhs.org/appfamily/

To schedule an appointment with AppFamily Medicine, patients can Phone: 828-386-2222 or request an appointment online at apprhs.org/appointment

Dr. Molly Benedum is a board-certified family physician. She provides comprehensive primary care for all ages, including newborn/pediatric care and inpatient hospital care. Special clinical interests include women’s health, adolescent medicine, and integrative medicine. She loves caring for underserved and vulnerable populations. She divides her time between seeing patients and directing the new MAHEC Rural Family Medicine Residency Program and is passionate about teaching the next generation of excellent primary care physicians to serve the High Country. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in biology from Furman University, and then went on to earn her medical degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She completed her family medicine residency at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte. Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she moved to Winston-Salem in grade school. In her spare time, Molly and her husband Joe enjoy playing with their rescue pup, cooking, and traveling. David Brendle, DO, joined Appalachian Regional Healthcare System in April 2017. Dr. Brendle completed his undergraduate degree in Business Administration at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and his master’s degree in Exercise Science at Appalachian State University. Before attending medical school, he worked at the Geriatric Research and Education Clinical Center (GRECC) in Baltimore, Maryland. He graduated from medical school at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Pennsylvania and completed his family medicine residency at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, NC. Dr. Brendle was drawn to Osteopathic Medicine because of its holistic approach to treating the patient. Before moving to the High Country, he practiced family medicine in Lenoir, NC. When not at work, Dr. Brendle enjoys spending time with his wife (also a medical doctor), running, cycling and rock climbing. Chris McCracken, MD graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School in Norfolk, VA, and completed his Family Medicine residency at Washington Hospital in Washington, PA. Particular interests of his within Family Medicine include women’s health, pediatric and adolescent medicine, orthopaedic and sports medicine, and in-office dermatologic procedures. Dr. Wilson grew up in Bakersville, NC. He attended Wake Forest University as an undergraduate, obtained a Masters in Public Health degree at East Carolina University, and attended medical school at ECU’s Brody School of Medicine. Dr. Wilson completed his residency and served as core faculty at Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, Georgia within the Department of Family and Preventive Medicine. He is married to Anna Dean and they have a son named Jack. The Wilson’s are expecting their second child in October. They enjoy hiking and spending time together as a family. Kyle is also a fan of Wake Forest University sports and St. Louis Cardinals baseball. Dr. Wilson will join the full time faculty of the new MAHEC Boone Rural Family Medicine Residency program at Watauga Medical Center. Dr. Wilson singled out Boone for his next adventure because of the proximity to his hometown of Bakersville and his wife’s hometown of Asheville. Amanda Blaylock joined the Appalachian Regional Healthcare System team in November 2016. She received her bachelor’s degree in Health Education and Behavior from the University of Florida in 2011. She went on to complete her Masters in Physician Assistant Studies at Bethel University in McKenzie, TN in 2015. Before moving to Boone, the Georgia native worked for an urgent care in Austin, TX. When not at work, she enjoys spending time with her husband, watching football and going to the gym.

Comments

comments