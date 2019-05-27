UPDATE: Missing Man Reportedly Found Safe on Monday Afternoon

Published Monday, May 27, 2019 at 2:10 pm

UPDATE: Appalachian Regional Healthcare System has reported that Bret Bond has been located safely. ARHS would like to thank everyone for their help spreading the word to help locate Mr. Bond.

On Monday morning, Appalachian Regional Healthcare System (ARHS) Police Department said that they were seeking the public’s help in locating Bret Bond, a white male last seen in the area of Birch Street in Boone.

He was reportedly last seen wearing purple scrub pants and no shirt. ARHS Police were concerned for his welfare related to an undisclosed medical condition.

Comments

comments