Appalachian Regional Healthcare System Seeks Donations of Hand Sanitizer

Published Friday, April 3, 2020 at 3:28 pm

Appalachian Regional Healthcare System (ARHS) is seeking donations of alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

“Our normal suppliers are not able to keep up with the demand and have canceled the orders we placed previously,” said Rob Hudspeth, Sr. Vice President.

Businesses or individuals with extra hand sanitizer are asked to help. We will gladly accept gifts of any size or container of hand sanitizer, including travel size bottles and spray pens. Donations must be alcohol-based, not homemade, and contain at least 60% alcohol.

If you have hand sanitizer to donate, please bring it to the security checkpoint at Watauga Medical Center or the front entrance at Cannon Memorial Hospital. If you have questions, please contact Brian Whitfield at [email protected] or 828-262-9105.