Appalachian Regional Healthcare System Recognizes National Volunteer Week April 19-25

Published Friday, April 17, 2020 at 11:29 am

Appalachian Regional Healthcare System (ARHS) is taking an opportunity to recognize its amazing volunteers during National Volunteer Week, April 19–25.

National Volunteer Week was established in 1974 and has grown exponentially each year. Although things are a bit different this year due to the restrictions of COVID-19, we would still like to shine a light on the people who so freely serve, recognizing and thanking volunteers who lend their time, voice, and passion to make a difference in their communities.

During 2019, ARHS had 212 volunteers who gave 16,489 hours of their time and talents toward making a difference to the people of the High Country. They contributed to and supported 45 different job services including visiting patients, pastoral services, blood drives, and working in our gift shops.

“I consider all of these amazing volunteers to be the real heartbeat of our system,” said Sallie Woodring, ARHS Director of Volunteer Services. “Every day they bring to our hospitals and affiliates within ARHS all of their many talents to share with our patients, staff and visitors.”

Doing good comes in many forms and we are truly thankful for our volunteers who serve as an inspiration to us all.

For more information on volunteering at ARHS please contact Sallie Woodring at [email protected] or visit Appalachian Regional Healthcare System at www.apprhs.org/volunteer/