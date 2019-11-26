Appalachian Regional Healthcare System Police Seek Assistance to Recover Stolen Vehicle

Published Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 1:53 pm

Appalachian Regional Healthcare System Police Department requests help in identifying two persons of interest related to a motor vehicle theft which occurred on Sunday, November 24, 2019. A 2001 white Ford Super Duty extended cab truck was stolen from 336 Deerfield Road in Boone.

The vehicle has significant rust around the rear fenders, a hitch-mounted salt spreader and is equipped with a snowplow mount / light kit. The vehicle was driven by a white male, accompanied by a white female, and was observed in the areas of the Peddler Pantry and Watauga Medical Center around 3 pm that afternoon.

Anyone with information on this crime or any other crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (828) 268-6959 / (828) 737-0125 or the ARHS Police Department at 828-262-4168.

