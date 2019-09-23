Appalachian Regional Healthcare System Opens New Pulmonology Location

Published Monday, September 23, 2019 at 10:53 am

Boone will soon have a new location for pulmonology services, beginning October 1, 2019. Appalachian Regional Pulmonology, a practice of Appalachian Regional Medical Associates, will be home to pulmonologist Donald Graham, MD.

Dr. Graham will see patients by appointment at Appalachian Regional Pulmonology, located at 870 State Farm Road, Suite 100, in the lower level of Blue Ridge Medical Office Building. Patients should park and enter in the back of the building.

In order to better coordinate care for pulmonology patients who are treated in the hospital, long-time High Country Pulmonologist, Dr. Kevin Wolfe will provide pulmonology care exclusively to patients admitted at Watauga Medical Center, and will not be available by appointment.

“Relocating Dr. Graham and Dr. Wolfe to separate locations will allow us to ensure integrated and timely pulmonary care across acuity levels,” said Dr. Danielle Mahaffey, Chief Physician Executive for Appalachian Regional Healthcare System.

Other members of the ARHS pulmonology services team include thoracic surgeon Timothy Edmisten, MD, FACS , of Watauga Surgical Group and pulmonary navigator Callie Crump, RCP.

“This change will increase access for patients, utilize a team approach to managing care and provide for prompt follow-up appointments,” Mahaffey added.

The pulmonology team specializes in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of pulmonary (lung) conditions and diseases that affect the respiratory system. Patients are often referred to a pulmonologist if they suffer from shortness of breath or complicated chest infections.

Pulmonologists use lung function tests to diagnose lung diseases, such as asthma, bronchitis, emphysema, pneumonia and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Once the breathing issue is diagnosed, the pulmonologist works with the patient to determine a treatment plan.

Treatment plans are customized for each individual patient and can vary from simple lifestyle changes and rehab to advanced thoracic surgery available right here in the High Country.

To learn more about Appalachian Regional Pulmonology, visit apprhs.org/apppulmonology

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Graham, patients can call (828) 386-2200, or request an appointment online at apprhs.org

More about Pulmonology, Lung, and Chest Services: https://apprhs.org/lung/

