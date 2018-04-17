Appalachian Regional Healthcare System Named Among Healthiest Companies in America

Published Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at 10:15 am

Appalachian Regional Healthcare System (ARHS) is proud to announce its recognition as one of the “Healthiest Companies in America” by Interactive Health, a national provider known for its preventive programs that encourage employees to adopt new health habits. ARHS is one of 184 companies across the country recognized this year for empowering employees to make significant and sometimes life-saving changes to improve their health. ARHS is proud to win this award in its inaugural year with Interactive Health.

The “Healthiest Companies in America” award means that ARHS has reached or exceeded an exemplary 70 percent participation rate for its employee wellness program, and the workforce’s overall health risk is low. Health risk is calculated for each participating employee based on the results of an annual evaluation that involves a blood draw, health screening and a detailed questionnaire.

The ARHS Employee Wellness program was established in 2005 and has implemented diverse programming to help employees and their spouses improve or maintain their health. These programs include weight loss assistance, tobacco cessation, wellness challenges and its award-winning Love Your Life worksite rewards program. In 2014, Love Your Life received the Healthcare Consumerism Superstar Award for Population Health Management. Leslie Roberts, ARHS Employee Wellness Manager, said “What drives me in my job is simply to help people feel their best. I love the moments when our program participants make the connection that small changes in daily behaviors can bring big health improvements. The most amazing part? Our Love Your Life wellness program has literally saved lives. Our screening results have led healthcare providers to identify diabetes, hypertension, severe cardiac blockages, and even cancers. I am truly honored to have the opportunity to do my job every day.”

The Love Your Life program provides free lab work and screening to its program participants. In addition to screening results, participants are eligible for health coaching, including condition specific outreach. In 2017 Love Your Life transitioned to an outcomes-based program in its inaugural year with Interactive Health. Participants were asked to meet a health goal based on key indicators for future disease. As a result, 94% of Love Your Life participants achieved their Health Goal or fulfilled an Alternative Standard through their healthcare provider

In 2017, 74.5% of ARHS’s employees were designated as low-risk – a 2.8% increase over 2016 For more information on Healthiest Companies in America, visit http://interactivehealthinc.co m/client-success/healthiest-co mpanies/ About Appalachian Regional Healthcare System Appalachian Regional Healthcare System (ARHS), the leader for healthcare in the High Country, is comprised of two hospitals, thirteen medical practices, and a rehabilitation facility with a skilled nursing care wing. Appalachian Regional Healthcare System stays committed to promoting health in the High Country, enhancing quality of life and simply “making life better.” For more information about Appalachian Regional Healthcare System, visit http://apprhs.org About Love Your Life Employee Wellness Program Love Your Life is an outcomes-based health incentive program that promotes healthy living through behavioral, educational, and risk-reduction activities. All Appalachian Regional Healthcare System employees and their spouses are welcome to join Love Your Life. To learn more about ARHS Corporate Wellness Services, visit https://apprhs.org/corporate-w ellness/

