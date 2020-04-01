Appalachian Regional Healthcare System Announces Inaugural Class of Medical Residents

Published Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 10:13 am

The third Friday of each March is known as Match Day in the medical school community. Match Day culminates a long process which “matches” soon to be medical school graduates with programs offering residency training. This year, Appalachian Regional Healthcare System (ARHS) was a part of Match Day as they prepare to welcome the inaugural class of medical residents to the new Boone Rural Family Medicine Residency Program that begins in June.

Molly Benedum, M.D. , Director of the Boone Rural Family Medicine Residency Program commented: “We are enormously excited to welcome the first class of residents whom we are especially pleased are all from North Carolina. Their interest in our program indicates their strong commitment to spending their careers meeting the primary healthcare needs of communities across the state. We look forward to what they will accomplish in the years to come and to welcoming them to the High Country this summer.”

The following residents from the Class of 2023 will join the Boone Rural Family Medicine Residency Program this summer:

John Cuningham, M.D. Fayetteville, NC John received his undergraduate degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and is attending The University of North Carolina School of Medicine.

Jeb Fox, M.D. Bethel, NC Jeb received his undergraduate degree from North Carolina State University and is attending The University of North Carolina School of Medicine.

Erinn Murphy, D.O. Reidsville, NC Erinn received her undergraduate degree from The University of North Carolina at Greensboro and is attending The Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine-Virginia.

Lindsey Shapiro, D.O. Davidson, NC Lindsey received her undergraduate degree from Appalachian State University and is attending The Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine-Carolinas.