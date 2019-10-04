Appalachian Regional Healthcare System Announces Changes for The Foley Center at Chestnut Ridge

Published Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11:43 am

Appalachian Regional Healthcare System (ARHS) is pleased to announce that effective October 1, 2019, Liberty Healthcare Properties of Watauga County, LLC and Liberty Commons Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Watauga County, LLC (Liberty) became the owner/operator, respectively, of the Foley Center at Chestnut Ridge, located in Blowing Rock, N.C.

ARHS President and CEO Chuck Mantooth commented on the ownership change by saying, “the future of healthcare delivery, particularly in rural areas will be about leveraging partnerships. Over the last year, as we worked with Liberty to plan the development of a senior living campus at Chestnut Ridge it became clear that the skilled nursing and assisted living services should be integrated within their care continuum. Liberty can now take the next steps forward to evaluate the nature of and develop the retirement community that we have been working toward for the last 10 years.”

In addition to the 112-bed skilled nursing and assisted living facility, the acquisition also includes the 10.002 acres where the Foley Center is located.

Mantooth said, “The Foley Center will continue to be an important facility to ARHS in terms of providing post-acute care services for our aging population.” ARHS will continue to work collaboratively with the Foley Center to ensure access and quality of care.

Mantooth concluded by saying, “this change is part of a broader partnership agreement with Liberty to develop a senior living community on the entire 68-acre tract. Our contract has incentives which are intended to accelerate the study and development of a senior living community and we will be working with Liberty to help it proceed.”

Jeff Wilson, Chief Operating Officer for Liberty commented on the acquisition by saying, “we are extremely grateful to ARHS for working with us to help make Chestnut Ridge a high quality, comprehensive senior living community in the future.”

For more information about Appalachian Regional Healthcare System visit apprhs.org . To learn more about Liberty Senior Living visit libertyseniorliving.com

