Appalachian Mountain Photography Competition Announces Jurors for 17th Annual Competition

The 17th Annual Appalachian Mountain Photography Competition (AMPC) is still accepting submissions for the competition. “The deadline is fast approaching, and closes at 5:00pm on Friday Nov. 22” states AMPC organizer Rich Campbell. “We have a lot of submissions coming in, and once the competition closes, jurors will begin the process of going through every image, and narrowing the exhibition to approximately 50 images which will be selected for the AMPC exhibition this year which runs from March 6 – June 1, 2020 in the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts.” The Appalachian Mountain Photography Competition will showcase images in numerous categories and over $4,000 in cash and prizes for the prize winning photographs.

A partnership between Appalachian State University Outdoor Programs, the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts, and Virtual Blue Ridge, the AMPC celebrates the unique people, places, and pursuits that distinguish the Southern Appalachians and attracts entries from across the United States. The AMPC is made possible through the generous sponsorship of the Mast General Store, who are providing gift certificates for all category award winners this year. The Appalachian Mountain Photography Competition has grown into one the region’s most prestigious photography competitions with around 1,000 submissions each year and viewed in person by an estimated 5,000 people at the Turchin Center for Visual Arts. Supporters of the AMPC include: Appalachian Voices, Bistro Roca, Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, Footsloggers, Nikon, Peabody’s, Smoky Mountain Living, and Stick Boy Bread Company.

The Appalachian Mountain Photography Competition will culminate in a professionally curated exhibition, which will be on display at the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts. All of the images are selected by a panel of jurors who have a professional background in photography and love for the natural environment. The Appalachian Mountain Photography Competition is pleased to announce the jurors for the 17th annual competition as J. Scott Graham, Joan Brook, and Erin Durham.

It is difficult to picture the Southern Appalachians without seeing one of J. Scott Graham’s iconic images. For three decades, his legendary photographs of the Blue Ridge Parkway and Great Smoky Mountains National Park have helped define these beloved sites for millions of visitors. In addition to these two locations, Scott also works with many state parks, national forests, national historic sites, tourist attractions, and resorts throughout the country to create an array of products for their gift shops and retail outlets. Celebrated as one of America’s finest photographers, Scott has also become one of the country’s most commercially-successful artists. From calendars and coffee table books to puzzles and postcards, the J. Scott Graham brand is sold throughout the United States and in the Caribbean. Scott resides in Johnson City, Tennessee, and has been married to his wife, Cathy, since 1990. They have two sons, Chace and Jackson, and a daughter-in-law Lainey.

Joan Brook is currently employed by Appalachian State University and teaches as an Adjunct professor in the Department of Art in Commercial Photography. A Texas certified photographer, Joan Brook is a professional documentary photographer. Her work has been accepted into several group gallery exhibitions, including the Texas Photographic Society, Austin Community College, and Black and White at A. Smith Gallery in Johnson City, Texas. Joan lectures on the use of photography as playing a central role in forming our narratives of identity and space. These lectures focus on her photography of walls and borders specifically at the Texas/Mexico border, in Nepal, documenting the reconstruction of a Himalayan village demolished by the effects of climate change, and on the historical graffiti art in Austin Texas. Joan holds a Bachelor’s degree in Philosophy of Interdisciplinary Studies from Miami University, an MA in Education from the University of North Texas, and an MAT in Teaching Biological Studies from Miami University.

Erin Durham graduated from Appalachian State University with a degree in Commercial Photography. Throughout her life, she has spent as much time as possible traveling and working with various non-profit organizations. She hopes to use her photography to shed light on lesser known topics and inspire others to make a difference. Durham is currently working on two ongoing projects. The first is a research and photography project working with people with albinism in East Africa and her other project is a collaborative effort with photographer/filmmaker Craig Dillenbeck, making a full-length documentary film about Black Mountain College artist Frank Hursh. Erin is involved in the world of art and is continuously immersed in it – working in various art galleries and continually deepening her love of the installation process. She believes that the classic ideas of art and photography directly influence each other, leading to an immense amount of inspiration.

“We are thrilled to announce our jurors this year. They have a very broad background in photography and love for the outdoors and will provide a strong and varied perspective from which to view the images,” states AMPC competition organizer, Rich Campbell. “We are excited to have these individuals be a part of the AMPC who will dedicate their time, talent, and expertise to the competition this year.”

“We are also excited about continuing our popular initiative this year where everyone who submits an image to the AMPC will have the opportunity to register for a large number of Portfolio Review Sessions with some jurors, professional photographers, and others in the photography industry” states Campbell. “This initiative is designed to be an informative and educational opportunity made available, free of charge, for as many people as possible who have submitted images to the AMPC this year.”

The Appalachian Mountain Photography Competition offers numerous categories that will be chosen as winners with over $4,000 in cash and prizes. Jurors J. Scott Graham, Joan Book, and Erin Durham will review all entries and narrow them down to approximately fifty images that will be displayed in exhibition at the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts, March 6 to June 1, 2020. From those images, the judges will select the final winners which will be showcased during the exhibition and at the 24th annual Banff Film Festival March 20 and 21, 2020.

For more information about this photography competition, please visit www.appmtnphotocomp.org, or call Outdoor Programs at 828.262.2475.

