The Appalachian Aviatrixes Hosted Its First Girl Scout Fun Patch Day at Tri-Cities Airport

Published Tuesday, April 10, 2018 at 10:43 am

Tri-City Aviation, a general aviation fixed-base operator and the Appalachian Aviatrixes, a chapter of The Ninety-Nines, an international organization of women pilots which promotes the advancement of aviation through education and scholarships hosted their first Girl Scout Fun Patch Day on Saturday, April 7 at the Tri-Cities Airport in Blountville, Tennessee.

Eighty-Five Girl Scouts, parents, and leaders were immersed into a half-day of aviation learning. Presentations made by an all-female cast included the steps to preflighting an airplane, the advantages and rewards of becoming a certified flight instructor, the ins and outs of a hot air balloon, and the function of the Civil Air Patrol.

Participates were introduced to Ballard Health Air Transport flight nurses and the role of a flying nurse. Representatives from the Transportation Security Administration explained the importance of airport security. Plus, a Beechcraft T-6 Texan II and a Cessna Citation and five female instructors were sent to the event by the Columbus Air Force base located in Columbus, Mississippi.

Girl Scouts ranging in ages from eight to fourteen received foam gliders, pens, coloring books, crayons, aviation career information, embroidered Appalachian Aviatrix fun patches, and the recently published book, The Aviatrix: Fly Like a Girl, by Kimberley Jochl.

To learn more about the Appalachian Aviatrixes and the Girl Scout Fun Patch Day, or Tri-City Aviation contact Janice Pelletti at jopelletti@gmail.com and Pam Phillips atmail@tricityaviation.com respectively.

And finally, feel what it means to a young girl to learn about aviation by viewing this short video.

