Appalachian Alpine Women’s Ski Clinic Happening January 12

Published Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at 4:51 pm

Join like-minded women for a fun ‘tuning up your technique’ session with simple tips that are individually customized for skiers at Appalachian Ski Mountain on January 12.

The program is led by Heidi Ettlinger who brings over 20 years experience in helping women achieve their skiing goals.

The morning and afternoon clinic sessions include three hours of coaching, optional video, a women’s specific resource guide and a presentation at lunch on choosing the right skis, improving boot fit for comfort and performance and what’s new for women who like to slide!

The two sessions will be from 9 a.m. until noon and 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. The cost for each session is $60. Each session is also limited to 12 skiers.

Lunch will be provided for each session.

To register for the clinic, call the Alpine Ski Shop at Appalachian Ski Mountain at 828-295-7828.

Following the clinics, join Heidi and the other skiers for the Apres Ski Hour from 5-7 p.m. in the Snow Club Lounge. There will be complementary hors d’oeuvres and beverages.

About Heidi Ettlinger

Heidi has spent over twenty years building women’s adventure programs for professionals and the public, many of which have served as a catalyst for helping more women successfully pursue recreation and professional endeavors in the snow sports field.

She also developed a nationally attended collaboration of patrol, instructors, race coaches and elite athletes to help more women contribute to the diversity in leadership roles within the outdoor recreation industry.

Heidi spends most of her time developing custom instructor training programs while traveling the country (and world) on her second term with the PSIA (Professional Ski Instructors of America) Alpine Team. Heidi is a PSIA Examiner and serving a fourth term on the PSIA-W Board of Directors.

