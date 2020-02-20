Appalachian Adventure Achievement Award Accepting Nominations Through March 3rd

Published Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 10:30 am

It’s that time of year again! Appalachian State University’s Outdoor Programs presents the Appalachian Adventure Achievement Award (A4). Through the A4, our goal is to positively inspire more youth to adopt a healthy, supportive, and active outdoor lifestyle. This will in turn support their current and future well-being. We also want to acknowledge young people and their passion and pursuits so that our community can celebrate them. These individuals can inspire others to join them in living active, healthy, and adventurous lives.

The A4/Appalachian Adventure Achievement Award recognizes individuals who exemplify the outdoor lifestyle. Ideal candidates are those who:

Excel in their mountain sport (skiing, snowboarding, climbing, trail running, biking, kayaking, mountaineering/backpacking, adventure racing, etc.)

Elevate the status of their sport in the High Country community

Are valued role models and/or mentors and are making an effort to make outdoor activities more accessible to a more diverse population within our community

Contribute to social or environmental awareness of the area

Are an excellent ambassador to the High Country outdoor community

Individuals may be nominated in one of two age categories: 17 and under and 18 to 24 years old (as of March 18, 2020). Nominees must currently reside or attend school in the geographic area known as the High Country of North Carolina (the counties of Watauga, Avery, and Ashe). Individuals can be nominated over successive years, but can only receive the A4 for their age category once. We will recognize the winners at the Thursday March 19, 2020 screening of the Banff Mountain Film Festival at the Schaeffer Performing Arts Center and at a special VIP reception.

The A4/Appalachian Adventure Achievement Award is made possible by the generous sponsorship of the Mast General Store, and Blue Ridge Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine. Supporters of the A4 Award include Misty Mountain Threadworks and Appalachian Ski Mountain.

To nominate an individual please go to http://op.appstate.edu/appalachian-adventure-achievement-awarda4 . Nominations are due on March 3, 2020.

For more information contact Claire Bagwell at [email protected] or 828-262-4077.

More information is now available online at www.op.appstate.edu/appalachian-adventure-achievement-awarda4

