App State’s Newest Parking Facility Officially Open

Published Monday, August 19, 2019 at 12:03 pm

Together, Appalachian Chancellor Sheri Everts, fifth from right, and Jeremy Doss, senior vice president of RISE, fourth from left, cut the ribbon on Appalachian’s newest parking facility. Others pictured, from left to right, are Nick Katers, associate vice chancellor for facilities management at Appalachian; Paul Forte, vice chancellor for business affairs; Dr. Darrell Kruger, provost and executive vice chancellor; Matt Dull, associate vice chancellor for finance and operations; J.J. Brown, vice chancellor for student affairs; Ted LeJeune, capital projects manager for planning, design and construction; and John Eckman, associate vice chancellor for campus services. Photo by Marie Freeman

By Megan Bruffy

Appalachian State University officially opened its newest parking facility during a ribbon-cutting ceremony held Wednesday.

“Today, I am elated to officially open this long-awaited, safety-focused parking deck, which provides 477 much-needed, well-lit parking spaces,” Appalachian Chancellor Sheri Everts said. “The opening of this facility is another tremendous milestone as we build infrastructure that supports and elevates Appalachian’s educational mission.”

Appalachian partnered with RISE: A Real Estate Co. (RISE) on this project, and the company’s senior vice president, Jeremy Doss, spoke during the ceremony.

“As the first phase of the 2,200-bed west campus housing transformation, the on-time delivery of this highly efficient parking structure serves as a key component in allowing for the multiphase build-out to be completed by fall 2022,” Doss said.

He added, “The RISE team is truly honored to be Appalachian’s partner on the world-class project, and I cannot say enough about the collective teamwork that culminated in bringing this facility online in record time.”

RISE Senior Vice President Jeremy Doss gives remarks during the ceremony. Appalachian partnered with RISE on the parking facility as well as many other active construction projects, including the new residence halls. Photo by Marie Freeman

Associate Vice Chancellor for Campus Services John Eckman thanked RISE and Choate Construction, as well as university representatives.

“More available parking spaces on campus also help better distribute the overall parking needs throughout Appalachian and the town of Boone,” he said. “The deck is equipped with 10 emergency call stations, 52 cameras, LED lighting, emergency standby power for the interior and exterior lighting and two elevators. By this weekend, it also will have Wi-Fi.”

After the remarks, a small group officially cut the ribbon on the parking facility, and refreshments were served to the more than 50 Appalachian Community members in attendance.

Appalachian Chancellor Sheri Everts provides remarks during the opening ceremony for the university’s newest parking facility. Photo by Marie Freeman

The top of Appalachian’s new parking facility offers panoramic views of campus, including Belk Residence Hall and Kidd Brewer Stadium, as well as several of Appalachian’s active construction sites. Photo by Marie Freeman

 

