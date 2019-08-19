App State’s Newest Parking Facility Officially Open

Published Monday, August 19, 2019 at 12:03 pm

By Megan Bruffy

Appalachian State University officially opened its newest parking facility during a ribbon-cutting ceremony held Wednesday.

“Today, I am elated to officially open this long-awaited, safety-focused parking deck, which provides 477 much-needed, well-lit parking spaces,” Appalachian Chancellor Sheri Everts said. “The opening of this facility is another tremendous milestone as we build infrastructure that supports and elevates Appalachian’s educational mission.”

Appalachian partnered with RISE: A Real Estate Co. (RISE) on this project, and the company’s senior vice president, Jeremy Doss, spoke during the ceremony.

“As the first phase of the 2,200-bed west campus housing transformation, the on-time delivery of this highly efficient parking structure serves as a key component in allowing for the multiphase build-out to be completed by fall 2022,” Doss said.

He added, “The RISE team is truly honored to be Appalachian’s partner on the world-class project, and I cannot say enough about the collective teamwork that culminated in bringing this facility online in record time.”

Associate Vice Chancellor for Campus Services John Eckman thanked RISE and Choate Construction, as well as university representatives. “More available parking spaces on campus also help better distribute the overall parking needs throughout Appalachian and the town of Boone,” he said. “The deck is equipped with 10 emergency call stations, 52 cameras, LED lighting, emergency standby power for the interior and exterior lighting and two elevators. By this weekend, it also will have Wi-Fi.” After the remarks, a small group officially cut the ribbon on the parking facility, and refreshments were served to the more than 50 Appalachian Community members in attendance.

Comments

comments