App State’s Fans Weathered Rainy, Windy, Snowy Conditions on a Halloween Evening at The Rock

Published Friday, November 1, 2019 at 8:50 am

Temperatures dropped more than 30 degrees from mid-afternoon until the end of the game, but that didn’t stop the fans from coming out in their favorite Halloween costumes and all bundled up to watch Appalachian State take on Georgia Southern Thursday night. Fans dealt with steady rainfall, gusty winds and then some light snowfall throughout the night. The scoreboard might not have gone App State’s way, but a lot of fans still made the most of a rough weather night for football in the High Country. Here are some of the best fan shots from Thursday night’s game.

Photos by Ken Ketchie

