App State Upward Bound Program Currently Recruiting High School Students to Participate in the College Access Program

Published Monday, January 25, 2021 at 12:25 pm

The Upward Bound Program at Appalachian State University is currently seeking to enroll new students in a free, federally-funded, college preparatory program for potential first-generation and/or modest-income high school students. The program currently serves 163 students from seven Western North Carolina high schools: Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Freedom, McDowell, Watauga, and West Wilkes.

Students will participate in services such as cultural enrichment opportunities, a program of advising, tutoring, and weekend academies during the school year, and an academically intensive six-week summer program. Students are expected to remain with the program until graduation from high school.

Upward Bound students receive individualized assistance that includes locating and applying for scholarships, grants, and other financial aid to make paying for college a reality. All services are provided absolutely free of charge. Program acceptance is currently on an on-going basis due to Covid-19. To apply online, visit upwardbound.appstate.edu.

“Upward Bound has changed my life! It has been a wonderful experience, and I could not have gotten this far without going through the program. It teaches beyond what a classroom can teach and prepares you for the real world. When it was time for me to step over the bridge from high school to college, I was fully prepared and ready for it” — Recent Upward Bound graduate

“Participating in Upward Bound provides students with the skills and resources necessary for successfully graduating from high school, securing funding for college, and enrolling in college immediately following senior year of high school. Our participants experience personal growth, academic success, a sense of community, and confidence in their ability to thrive once they are in college” — Director of Upward Bound, Aaron Gersonde

Promotional video: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=oIj0GiDCwuw&feature=emb_ title